Eamon Phoenix dead at 69: Funeral told how Catholic historian treasured his Protestant ancestry

Eamon Phoenix

It was revealed on Monday that the Stranmillis University College academic and author had died, aged 69, the previous day.

He was also a regular contributor to the BBC, and had written pieces in the News Letter over the decades.

"We come to commend Eamon into the hands of the Lord, to comfort his family by ur prayers, and by our presence here,” Father Edward O'Donnell told mourners at St Brigid’s Church, off the Malone Road in south Belfast.

"Jesus said the truth will set you free.

"Eamon Phoenix, recognised by all as a man of great integrity, endeavoured by his life's work to illuminate the history of this land, and thus to set us free free from myths and misunderstnadings free from misinformation concerning our past.”

He recalled Dr Phoenix’s dictum that “we have a common history, but not a common memory”.

Despite his intense academic workload, “Eamon's first thoughts were always about his family, therefore it is fitting our first thoughts today are also with them,” said Fr O’Donnell.

"Eamon's sense of fun, love of music and of storytelling and all those simple but wonderful family celebrations are now woven into a precious tapestry of memory.

"With his grasp of his subject, and very considerable skill as a communicator, he imparted to unionist and nationalist, orange and green, Protestant and Catholic, a greater understanding of our shared past.

"His academic legacy will be greatly tresured.

"A committed catholic, he was immensely proud of his Protestant forbearers.

"He liked to explain his Hugenot ancestors came here with William of Orange.

"That his Presbyterian great-grandfather was schoolmaster in Tullylish outside Banbridge.

"That both his grandfathers fought in the Great War, one killed, the other maimed for life.

"And how he treasured the family Bible, which was a Church of Ireland Gaelic edition."

His death came seven months after a charity called the Community Relations Council honoured him with a "good relations award", saying he "has devoted a significant portion of his career in bringing to life historical events to help shape, inform and educate at all levels".

Upon being accorded the honour, Dr Phoenix had said: “I have found that engagement with our often conflicted past can break down barriers and foster cross-community understanding.

"I know this will be an award that I treasure deeply.”

Simon Carswell, a public affairs editor at the Irish Times, said at the time: "Very sad to see the loss of a great man, a brilliant historian and a mine of information, like the loss of a great library of encyclopaedias."

A death notice described him as “dearly beloved husband of Alice, devoted father of Mary Alice, much loved father-in-law of Stuart and cherished grandfather of Nicole,” and asked for donations to Cancer Research.

