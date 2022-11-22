Instagram post by Eamonn Holmes of his mother waving him goodbye

Speaking virtually, as he was not able for health reasons to attend, said: “Thank you for being there today on what is a work day.

Requiem Mass for Josephine Holmes was held at 11.30am and was led by Father Kieran Creagh CP.

"My name is Eamonn and I am the second son – my other brothers being Emmett, Connor and Leonard Holmes – of Josie.

"They are all here today and I love and respect them so much for what they constantly do for mum.

“Unfortunately I can only be here virtually but I am watching it on the television.”

The well-known TV personality added: “This is a tough day for so many of us but particularly for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored and they adored her.

"So if you can and see one of them beside you give them a hug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"To those of you who knew Josie, you will appreciate the story I am about to tell you, because only a few days ago she gave me her blessing and understanding for not being here.

“A few weeks ago she said to me she didn’t want me at her funeral anyway – that is what she said… because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture.

"It would all be about you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emotional Eamonn added: “They don’t make them like you Josie.

Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"She was the best. We could not have had a better mummy, and daddy could not have had a better wife.

"He adored you and you him. Your pain for the 31 years since he left us has been tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He called you ‘My Queen, My Queen My Josephine’ and you certainly ruled the roost.”

Recognising other people present at the service, he said: “Malachy Cush is here today. I want to give a special shout out to all my cousins and their children, they are here today because of their love and respect for you and because they know this is the end of an era.

Josephine Holmes funeral

"You are last of your brothers and sisters and their partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further addressing the congregation, Eamonn said: “But in truth none of them are really gone – you (mother Josie) like them live on through their children and the people who knew you best.”

He said he and his brothers got reassurance by his mother’s “unshakeable faith”.

"You believed with all your heart that after you passed the first person you would see would be daddy and he would be there for you,” he said.

“Mummy you have gone to a better place and you will always live on in our hearts and souls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier the broadcaster took to Instagram to announce the death of his beloved mother. The post said: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation."

The funeral of Josephine Holmes at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast City Centre. TV presenter and newsreader Eamonn Holmes was unable to make the journey from England for his mother’s funeral.

He added: “We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

His post was inundated with messages of support from fans, including: “So [email protected], it’s heartbreaking isn’t it. X”

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Funeral Times Josephine Holmes (née Fitzsimmons) died on November 18 and is the ‘late wife of Leonard Holmes’.Her funeral will leave the family home 10.45 for funeral mass at St Patrick's, Donegall Street in Belfast at 11.30am Tuesday 22nd November.