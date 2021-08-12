Eamonn Holmes - Calls for 'mortified' Good Morning presenter to be sacked after comparing black woman's hair to alpaca fleece

Northern Ireland broadcaster and television presenter, Eamonn Holmes, has issued an apology after he compared a black woman's hair to an alpaca fleece.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:20 pm
Eamonn Holmes pictured on the set of This Morning with wife and co-presenter, Ruth Langsford and This Morning resident doctor, Dr. Zoe Williams.

Belfast born Holmes sparked outrage when he told This Morning resident doctor, Zoe Williams, that her hair reminded him of an alpaca.

"Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today.

"You just want to pet it don't you - it's very alpacaish."

Dr. Williams responded while laughing: "Don't touch my hair."

Viewers immediately reacted by expressing their opinions on the exchange on social media.

"How many second chances does this guy need - he should be sacked," wrote one man.

However, there were others who implied the incident had been blown out of all proportion.

"Load of nonsense, the easily offended brigade strike again," said a woman.

Mr. Holmes tweeted an apology a short time later.

"Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended," he said.

Northern Ireland