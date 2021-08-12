Eamonn Holmes pictured on the set of This Morning with wife and co-presenter, Ruth Langsford and This Morning resident doctor, Dr. Zoe Williams.

Belfast born Holmes sparked outrage when he told This Morning resident doctor, Zoe Williams, that her hair reminded him of an alpaca.

"Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today.

"You just want to pet it don't you - it's very alpacaish."

Dr. Williams responded while laughing: "Don't touch my hair."

Viewers immediately reacted by expressing their opinions on the exchange on social media.

"How many second chances does this guy need - he should be sacked," wrote one man.

However, there were others who implied the incident had been blown out of all proportion.

"Load of nonsense, the easily offended brigade strike again," said a woman.

Mr. Holmes tweeted an apology a short time later.