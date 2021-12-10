Eamonn Holmes confirms his new show on GB News

TV Presenter Eamonn Holmes

The TV presenter and journalist, 62, will host a new programme in the new year, GB News announced.

He said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Alongside wife Ruth Langsford, Holmes has been a regular fixture on This Morning for 15 years.

However in November 2020, ITV confirmed the duo would be exiting the Friday show, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond taking their place.

They have continued to host the daytime programme during the holidays.

Prior to This Morning, Holmes presented GMTV and has also worked across radio, with slots on stations including Radio 5 Live, Magic, BBC Radio 2, and talkRadio.

Holmes, from Belfast, is the latest signing to fledgling channel GB News.

He joins on-air talent including former Sky anchor Colin Brazier, ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

In November, broadcaster Stephen Dixon announced he was also joining the channel after nearly 22 years with Sky.

The news comes two months after former BBC political broadcaster Andrew Neil stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.