Eamonn Holmes: Heartbreaking images of funeral of presenter's mum Josie Holmes

This is what happened today at the funeral of 93-year-old Josie Holmes.
Her funeral took place in Saint Patrick’s Church on Donegall Street in Belfast.
1. Pacemaker Press 22/11/22
Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: pacemaker
2. Pacemaker Press 22/11/22
Eamonn Mallie at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Eamonn Mallie at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: pacemaker
3. Pacemaker Press 22/11/22
Malachi Cush at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Malachi Cush at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: pacemaker
4. Pacemaker Press 22/11/22
Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday.
Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: pacemaker