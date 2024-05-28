Eamonn Holmes offers thanks as he breaks silence on divorce from Ruth Langsford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eamonn Holmes has thanked viewers for their support following news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

The veteran broadcaster returned to his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday following the bank holiday weekend and addressed the fact his relationship has been the subject of headlines.

He said: "Just before we move on I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

The pair previously presented This Morning together and were together for nearly 14 years.

A statement on Saturday read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Holmes and Loose Women star Langsford married in June 2010 and have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

Their wedding, after 13 years of dating, was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan.

Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, first began presenting ITV daytime programme This Morning together in 2006.

They left the programme in 2021 and were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

The duo have also presented a number of other shows together including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth's 7 Year Itch.

Holmes, who has also fronted coverage on GMTV and Sky News' Sunrise, launched Breakfast With Eamonn And Isabel on GB News in January 2022.