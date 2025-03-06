Eamonn Holmes 'overwhelmed' with portrait of him and his late mother

The portrait of Eamonn Holmes and his late mother Josie

​Eamonn Holmes was left “overwhelmed” after being​ presented with a “beautiful” picture of him and his late mother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV presenter and his beloved mum Josie, who died two years ago aged 93, were captured together in a portrait by London based artist Annis Booker.

Eamonn, who shared the picture on his social media, said: “I felt very emotional when I received the picture. It’s quite overwhelming to see my mum two years after she passed. It’s a beautiful picture which I will treasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie, an artist and psychotherapist, originally from Durham, specialises in working with emotions, narratives and dynamics.

She said: “It was a true pleasure to paint Eamonn for a picture that features his late mother.”

The portrait is made all the more poignant because Eamonn was unable to be at his mother’s funeral when she died in November 2022.

At the time the Northern Irish TV star was recovering from an accident, and he was unable to travel to Belfast to be at the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of Eamonn's fans left comments after he posted the image on Instagram.

One wrote: "Wow, what a touching and sentimental piece to treasure. I'm sure your lovely mum would have loved this very much. I hope you find a special place to put it at home."

Another said: "There's no love like a mother's - especially an 'Irish Mammy'. While one fan touchingly said: "That's so lovely. Your mum always has your back."

Speaking about Josie last year in a tribute on social media, Eamonn said: “She was such a presence, and I still feel her around me every day. Love you Mum x.”