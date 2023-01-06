Eamonn Holmes returns to our screens on Monday following 'hellish' ordeal

The veteran broadcaster was forced to take a break from GB News Breakfast after an operation to relieve constant chronic back pain.

He had been due to return to our screens before Christmas but suffered what he called a “massive setback” when he fell down the stairs and fractured his shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 64-year-old hosts the Breakfast Show along with Isabel Webster live from 6am.

Announcing news of Eamonn’s return, his co-host said: "He's the king of breakfast TV, and he's back and returning to his throne.

"Set your alarms, Eamonn Holmes back on GB News Breakfast from the 9th of January at 6am."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although his pain issue has not been entirely resolved, the presenter says he is "better than I was and hopefully work will help with healing".

Eamonn has previously spoken openly about his recovery after the initial operation, describing it as a "hellish" experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter Eamonn Holmes speaking to the News Letter at the Europa Hotel in Belfast in September 2021

Commenting on the fall down the stairs, he said: "It was a massive setback. But day by day I'm improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking forward to his return to work, he said: "I can't wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners.

"I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presenter said his experience has made him realise that he is not alone in having to battle with chronic pain issues, and has vowed to put his public profile to good use.

Return of Eamonn Holmes to GB News Breakfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing I've noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf,” he said.