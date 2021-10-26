Eamonn Holmes reveals he has Covid

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

By Niall Deeney
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:55 am
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 20/09/2021 TV Presenter Eamonn Holmes speaks to The News Letter at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The broadcaster and former journalist from Northern Ireland revealed his diagnosis on Twitter, but said he is “coping with the symptoms” after having been double-vaccinated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Covid finally caught me,” the Belfast man wrote. “Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional and Personal events.”

He added: “Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies.”

TwitterNorthern IrelandBelfast