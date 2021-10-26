Eamonn Holmes reveals he has Covid
Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:55 am
The broadcaster and former journalist from Northern Ireland revealed his diagnosis on Twitter, but said he is “coping with the symptoms” after having been double-vaccinated.
“Covid finally caught me,” the Belfast man wrote. “Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional and Personal events.”
He added: “Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies.”