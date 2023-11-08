Three new routes on sale today from Belfast International to Larnaca in Cyprus and Enfidha in Tunisia and first international route and package holidays from Belfast City to Alicante in Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First flights will take off from 20 April to Enfidha year-round and from 2 May to Alicante and Larnaca throughout the summer season.

Seats are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app from just £32.29*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And brand new package holidays are available on new routes with easyJet holidays from £449**

Belfast City to Alicante, which becomes the airline's first international route from the airport, is scheduled to begin operations on 2 May for the first time, with departures on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

The airline now operates seven routes from Belfast City, with Alicante joining routes to Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester.

easyJet has rapidly expanded its offering at the city airport over the last two years since relaunching operations from Belfast City for the first time in over 10 years in 2021 with a route to London Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline is also launching new routes between Belfast International and Enfidha in Tunisia which will launch on 20 April with twice-weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the year, and to Larnaca from 2 May with departures three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer season.

Easyjet

The expansion of the airline’s unrivalled network provides even more choice for customers in Northern Ireland when planning their summer getaways.

Flights on new summer routes from Belfast International and Belfast City are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from:

Flight from Belfast International to Enfidha will operate from 30 April 2024 with fares from £32.29*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights from Belfast International to Larnaca will operate from 2 May 2024 with fares from £46.99*

Flights from Belfast City to Alicante will operate from 2 May 2024 with fares from £35.99*

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from Belfast to a range of fantastic destinations and taking our network from strength to strength including our inaugural international service from Belfast City, so we can provide even more choice for our customers in Northern Ireland when they are booking their summer holidays.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport added: “There is proven demand for sunshine routes from Belfast City Airport and this is therefore a hugely exciting announcement for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last couple of years we have grown our partnership with easyJet to offer a network of six domestic routes - Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester – and adding a European summer destination is a really significant milestone in that growth.

“Alicante is always a popular destination, whether it is for family holidays, golf trips or sightseeing, and it is excellent holidaymakers from Northern Ireland will have additional choice for summer 2024.”

Graham Keddie, Managing Director at Belfast International Airport said:

“The addition of both Tunisia and Cyprus to the easyJet network from Belfast International Airport underlines their commitment to providing an extensive range of destinations for local travellers. We are delighted to welcome further destination choice for the local market and look forward to working with easyJet to further develop their presence at Belfast International Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the airline celebrated 25 years of flying passengers to and from Belfast International Airport and in the past year the airline's network from Northern Ireland has grown from strength to strength, adding four new routes in the past year to Antalya in Turkey, Rhodes in Greece, Southampton and Hurghada.

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet's Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet's entire network, all in one place, allowing them to plan their next holiday at a bargain price.