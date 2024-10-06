Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Department for the Economy (DfE) Minister Conor Murphy and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir have both endorsed the new Farm Safety Partnership Action Plan which “commits to working towards a target of zero fatalities”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched at an event hosted by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) at the College of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount Campus in Antrim, the new three-year plan is focused around making farms safer.

The Safety Partnership looks to improve safety standards on local farms to reduce fatalities, major injuries, and health across the sector and Economy Minister Murphy says while great strides have been made on the issue, “one life lost in a farming accident, is one life too many”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our agriculture sector contributes significantly to the economy,” he said. “As an industry you are critical to our economic success, but to your colleagues, families, and friends you mean so much more.

(From L-R) HSENI Chair Catherine Irwin MBE, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd, and HSENI Deputy Chief Executive Dr Bryan Monson, at the launch of the Farm Safety Partnership Action Plan 2024 – 2027

“Many important strides have been made over the years, with the rate of fatal incidents slowly decreasing. However, they continue to happen, and one life lost in a farming accident, is one life too many.

"I’m pleased therefore to see the great work of the Farm Safety Partnership continuing with this new three-year plan.

“It commits to working towards a target of zero fatalities, to educating and advising the farming community, and to giving them the tools they need to keep themselves safe, as well as their employees, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keeping safe does not have to be complicated or costly. Small steps save lives.”

The updated 2024-2027 plan further outlines a series of interventions, including promoting best practice; education; engagement with children, young people, and older farmers; promoting sustainable safe farming practices; and interventions where serious failures are identified.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir added: “There are still avoidable deaths occurring on farms in Northern Ireland.

"Accidents can happen, even in the most experienced hands and are a reminder of the risks faced by those working on farms. Every serious injury and fatality is a tragedy and brings devastating consequences to the front door of the farmhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This plan reinforces the need to improve safety on our family farms to ensure the farm is a safe environment for all family members and employees.

“Working together in a constructive way to influence positive change by implementing plans and strategies that lead to a safe environment improving farmer safety and wellbeing, and ultimately to saving the lives of those who work tirelessly to provide food for our tables, and a thriving agri-food sector benefits everyone.”

The FSP was established in 2012 and is represented by HSENI, DAERA, Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), National Farmers’ Union Mutual (NFUM), Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster (YFCU), Farm Safety Foundation (FSF), and Rural Support (RS).