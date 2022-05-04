Election 2022: What will the weather be like on May 5?

Well, this year, according to the Met Office, the weather should not even be mentioned.

Whilst the evidence is mixed that weather influences voting patterns, if it comes to dry and bright weather affecting our sensibilities, then we are in luck.

And all we have to do is go to the polling centre.

Oli Claydon from the Met Office said: “Thursday will broadly be a fine day - but there may be a couple of showers in the morning, predominantly in the west.

“It will be a dry and bright day for many.

“There is a band of rain moving in at the end of the day, but much later, when the polling stations are closing.”

Polling stations in Northern Ireland are expected to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

“You might get away with no rain at all during the polling,” added Mr Claydon.

He said that temperatures on Thursday are also looking to be “positive”.

“Temperatures are looking like 18 degrees during the day,” he added.

“You are in for a few days of pretty mild weather.

“Broadly speaking it is a very fine and dry day for the whole region.”

He added that Friday “will have more showers particularely in the early hours which move south east through the morning”.

“By lunchtime that band will have moved to the south east where we are left with bright and dry conditions.

“It will be a very nice evenng and dry by the time you get to Saturday.”