Eleventh hour plea for help to complete community garden

Claire Curran making an eleventh hour plea for help with completing the Connswater Community Garden in East Belfast in time for World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday (10 September).

The garden, at the Connswater Community Centre close to CS Lewis Square, will benefit the entire community, but it is a project of particular importance to the Survivors of Suicide group.

Thanks to the hard work of local volunteers, the site has already been transformed from a patch of mud into what is shaping up to be an attractive, inner city haven.

However, the small team working tirelessly is simply running out of time to have it finished before the grand opening this Saturday at 3pm.

The main work still needing done includes digging and raking, putting down topsoil and laying grass.

The team also needs some wood cut and a cast iron bath moved off the site.

In a message posted on social media on Wednesday night, the team said: “Can you help the East Belfast Survivors of Suicide team by volunteering in their community garden tomorrow or Friday from 9am to 9pm?

“We are hard at work trying to get the garden ready for World Suicide Prevention Day this Saturday and still have lots of work to be done.

The site of the Connswater Community Garden

“We only have eight people on their team and need lots more people if we are to get the garden finished for Saturday!

“Just call down to Connswater Community Centre, we advise you to bring a pair of welly boots and old clothes, any support would be greatly appreciated.”

In an earlier message, the team said: “No matter what time you can spare, please call down to Connswater Community Centre on Severn Street and ask for Claire or Irene.”

Survivors of Suicide provides much-needed assistance to those affected by suicide.

The charity aims to end the stigma attached to suicide through education, awareness and understanding, creating a space where those affected are able to talk freely and also access the support available.

The services provide by SoS cover the east Belfast, south Belfast, Ards and Castlereagh areas and are open to all age groups.