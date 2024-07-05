Emerging NI author Lucy McMullan talks about her debut novel, Belles of Belfast

"I kept crying. I received it in London at the Women Changing the World Awards. My publisher had flown in from Australia for 24 hours so she could give it to me,” says the 25-year-old from Portadown.

"I think because I had spent three and a half years writing it, and I was constantly printing it out at home and I’d read it 200 times, when I finally got that copy, it was like ‘oh my gosh, this is an actual tangible thing’.

Lucy is justified in feeling excitement for the book, a captivating tale which blends humour and romance, and has been garnering rave reviews since its publication two weeks ago.

NI author Lucy McMullan is signed to the same publisher as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Belles of Belfast introduces Anna, a freshly single woman navigating the tumultuous post-breakup landscape, armed with nothing but her wit and an unyielding desire to reclaim her self-worth.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the city, Anna takes centre stage as the creator of the audacious podcast, 'Belles of Belfast.'

Turning her dating woes into a public spectacle, she fearlessly shares her romantic escapades, creating a captivating mix of humour, vulnerability, and unabashed sexuality.

As Anna encounters an array of captivating men, the story takes a scintillating turn, delving into the realms of passion and desire. From the older, wealthier Mr. Millionaire to the enigmatic Mr. Mysterious, each character challenges Anna, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Lucy McMullan with her new book, Belles of Belfast

Lucy infuses Belfast into her narratives, painting the city in a modern, dynamic light. Many well-known places are mentioned in the book including, The Duke of York, The Merchant Hotel, Titanic Belfast, The Grand Central Hotel, and outside of the city, Portrush / Portstewart Golf Club, and more.

As Lucy explains, the book was written during the Covid lockdown.

“I had moved into my first apartment in Belfast city centre when we went into lockdown. I wanted to live the Belfast girl life, going out and going for coffees and I couldn’t really do it, so I started writing the book.”

So is it autobiographical?

“No, it’s complete fiction,” she stresses. “Of course, there’s little elements of emotion that I have felt and put into the character and life lessons that I have learned, but in terms of the actual story, it’s fiction.”

"Everyone is comparing it to a Bridget Jones, Sex and the City vibe, but I think it’s so much more than that,” says Lucy.

“The main character is on a journey of self love – she’s going through a breakup and feeling very insecure and wondering, ‘why didn’t this man love me enough’, which is what I think many women go through.

"Then through her podcast she shares, in a funny way, her dating experiences. She is so desperate to reclaim her self-worth and the whole story is that – the men that she dates. It’s a celebration of femininity, resilience, the pursuit of pleasure and living your life fully without shame.”

The book is published by Mmh Press, based in Australia, which also publishes Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

“I had been ghost-writing for another author, who was being published by them.

"They loved my writing and the publisher asked me if I had considered writing anything myself. I told them I had this concept and basically she loved it and chapter by chapter she very much believed in the story.”

And of being on with the same publisher as the Duchess of York, Lucy said: "I’d met her before at Crom Castle on a writing retreat. She’s lovely. And we were at the Women Changing the World Awards in London.”

Unlike typical Northern Irish narratives, religion takes a backseat in this metropolitan tale. Belles of Belfast breaks free from the shackles of sectarianism, presenting a refreshing, empowering narrative that transcends traditional divides. ThE contemporary story aims to inspire young women to embrace their lives with confidence.

Lucy said: "When I set out to write Belles of Belfast, I wanted to create a story that reflects the modern, vibrant spirit of Belfast, not one overshadowed by the Troubles.

"While our history is important, there's so much more to Northern Ireland than its past conflicts.

“Through Anna's adventures and misadventures, I wanted to focus on the contemporary experiences of women here - their relationships, ambitions, and everyday lives. This novel is about breaking free from old narratives, owning your desires, and celebrating the resilience and joy of a new generation."The book is my love letter to the vibrant city of Belfast and to every woman who's ever felt lost and found herself again. I can't wait for readers to meet Anna and join her on this exhilarating ride, and I hope they find as much joy and empowerment in reading it as I did in creating it."

Lucy said she loved English at school and always harboured a deep passion for storytelling.

Her love affair with writing began at the tender age of 12 when she became a content creator, after contacting a Co Armagh company (BNL Productions) on Facebook.

“I always wanted to into film and media and I did everything for them from sorting the cables out to then editing wedding films and music videos."

She studied Creative Media Production at Belfast Met and started working full-time for BNL Productions when she was 18 and says social media is a powerful tool for writers.

“We’ve so much potential and power at our fingertips to reach people that will love our writing, but I’m quite careful about what I put online. I don’t think young people realise that they are oversharing. I’m trying to be careful to keep things professional and author-related and keeping my private life to myself.”

The book also comes with its own merchandise line, including T-shirts for each character and hats.

"They all have different taglines that relate to the novel and the context.”

In terms of the writers Lucy admires, she says: “I think it depends what I’m in the mood for. I have a wide taste. I love Zadie Smith, James Baldwin, I think he is incredible in the way he writes about race and culture and he does it so eloquently, it’s like you’re discovering it, it’s not being fed to you. That’s very difficult to do and I think he’s fantastic. Other days I wake up and I just want a comfort read like Sally Rooney or Colleen Hoover.”

Lucy believes the book will appeal to a wide audience – not just women of a certain age.

“Obviously, the younger generation will relate to it more because it’s probably what they are going through at this moment in time, but I do think it appeals to women of all ages because it’s a reflection on what a lot of us have gone through with our relationships with ourselves, with our friends, with men. The whole book is really a study on relationships, so I think it will appeal to a wide audience.

"I think it will also appeal to an audience outside of Northern Ireland because it shines a spotlight on a Belfast that hasn’t been shown before, the actual city life, the metropolitan side of Belfast. It gives a real fresh eye onto the city as well as the story that’s in it.

“And I think for men it’s a good thing to read as it gives an insight into the workings of a woman’s brain and the things that women go through.”