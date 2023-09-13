News you can trust since 1737
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Emma Vardy bidding fond farewell to Northern Ireland as bright lights of Hollywood await

BBC Correspondent Emma Vardy, who has been based in Northern Ireland for a number of years has revealed she is leaving to start a new position in Hollywood.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
She posted: ‘We’ve certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there’s a big adventure ahead for my wee family.

‘After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @Mr_PlusOne & I are off to actual Hollywood!

‘Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC’s LA Correspondent …reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election

& catching a few waves

‘I’ve absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart.

‘Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI’.

Announcing the news on social media, the talented news correspondent has been sent many messages of congratulations, including: ‘Congrats, what an amazing opportunity! We will miss you in NI - you've done an enormous amount to help convey to the rest of the UK how things are here while remaining sensitive to the complexities of NI; something to be very proud of. Thank you!’

