Emotional funeral tribute for much-loved south Armagh woman Judith McMullan

Funeral service for Judith McMullan at Mullaghglass FPC near Bessbrook. Photo: Press Eye

More than 700 people joined the family of 35-year-old Judith McMullan for the service at Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church near Bessbrook.

Family friend and former MLA Danny Kennedy said the family was being sustained by a strong Christian faith and the support of the local community in Whitecross and beyond.

The service was conducted by Rev Paul Fitzsimons, supported by Rev Simon Anderson – the minister of Aughnacloy FPC who is married to Judith’s sister Linzi.

Judith McMullan. Family photo issued by PSNI

Mourners heard Scripture readings from several family members, and Judith’s sister Kirsten paid a “warm, affectionate and sisterly” tribute to Judith and “recounted so many happy days growing up within a very loving family,” with a very strong emphasis on her Christian faith, Mr Kennedy said.

"So that was very much a feature of the service,” he added.

Kirsten also sang the hymn: ‘This world is not my home. I'm just a-passing through’.

"There was a massive turnout from people across the local community and there were elected representatives there as a mark of respect for the family,” Mr Kennedy said.

"The church was full to overflowing, and there were people who simply couldn’t get into the church so the service was relayed outside.

"It was really a service of victory, of Christian victory. There are very difficult days ahead for the family, but they are sustained by a very strong, and living, Christian faith,” he added.

The tragedy occurred on Monday evening when Ms McMullan’s motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon car on the Mowhan Road near Markethill around 7.45pm.

​Ahead of the funeral service, Rev Paul Fitzsimons said: “It's been just a dreadful time for the whole family, as you can imagine I'm sure. The congregation here at Mullaghglass as well as the entire local community are just really shocked by the tragedy. The family are just totally devastated at the death of their daughter, and sister as well.”

Rev Anderson said that from a young age, Judith had “put her faith and her trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as her very own and personal saviour, and we've no doubt her soul is now with the Lord in heaven itself”.He went on to say: “Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family at this very, very difficult time and we trust that the God of all comfort will give them great strength”.

A number of glowing tributes to Judith have been posted on the Funeral Times website.

One heartbroken friend recalled her “infectious smile” and “can do” attitude.

The message reads: “The impact you made on us all with your infectious smile and personality just drew us all in.

"You inspired me so much with your ‘can do’ attitude. I was an honour to call you a friend, but heartbroken now that you’re gone from us”.