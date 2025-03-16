EMOTIONAL PATRICK KIELTY DEDICATES LATE LATE SHOW TO MOTHER AFTER HER FUNERAL

Patrick Kielty paying tribute to his mum on the Late Late Show on RTE on Friday March 14 2025. Screengrab taken from RTE

​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Kielty has dedicated the latest episode of The Late Late Show to his mother, following her funeral earlier in the week.

The Northern Irish TV presenter and comedian, 54, who fronts RTE's flagship TV programme, addressed the audience on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referencing Ireland's annual holiday on Monday, Kielty said: "When you're called Patrick, St Patrick's Day is always special, and the person I have to thank for that and so much more is my mum.

Patrick Kielty holding the Torch with his mother Mary before he completes his leg through his hometown of Dundrum on Day 20 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay

"Sadly, we lost her last week and I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took care of her and took care of our family this week."

He added that his mother, Mary Kielty , whose funeral was held at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum this week, "watched this show religiously".

Kielty said: "She loved it so much she still kept watching even after I got the gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In over 50 years, Mary never missed a Late Late Show and there was no way she'd want me to miss this one for her tonight.

"So, I couldn't be prouder to stand here and say 'this one's for you, Mary'. Welcome to The Late Late Show."

He then appeared to break down and was applauded by the crowd.

His mother - whose husband Jack was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) in 1988 - died peacefully at home in Dundrum, Co Down , last Saturday aged 84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kielty replaced Ryan Tubridy as host of the popular Irish chat show, who stepped down in 2023 following a more than 10-year stint on the Irish talk show.