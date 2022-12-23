Emotional scenes as families are reunited at Northern Ireland airports
The past few days have seen emotional scenes at Belfast’s two airports as Northern Ireland families are reunited for Christmas.
Despite Border Force strikes at airports throughout the UK both Belfast International Airport and George Best Belfast City Airport say they have not been affected with all arrival and departure flights operating as scheduled.
Graham Keddie, managing director of Belfast International Airport, said: “Throughout the Border Force strike period, we and our airlines partners will operate our normal schedule of flights both in and out of the airport.
"The Border Force strike will not affect any departing or arriving passengers, irrespective of destination.”
A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “The strike action isn’t taking place in Northern Ireland so there is no impact on Belfast City Airport. We’re very much business as usual and witnessing the busy pre-Christmas travel of passengers flying to reunite with loved ones.”
The airport, which is located in Sydenham in east Belfast, said it was expecting up to 10,000 passengers today alone.
Among those travellers returning home was Simon Fletcher, who is originally from the Four Winds area of Belfast. He came all the way from Australia with his wife Rachael and young daughter Freya.
Tears were shed as the family were reunited, seeing Freya for the first time after waiting 725 days.
Simon, his wife and daughter were met at the airport by his mum and dad Micheal and Joy along with sister Emma and her children Isabella and Jacob.
Also coming home were Oliver and Fiadh Millar, who jetted in from London and were met be Catherine, Sarah and Tim Hughes at Belfast City Airport.
The airport’s chief executive Matthew Hall said: “The most wonderful time of year is once again upon us, and Christmas 2022 sees the welcome return of the usual hustle and bustle synonymous with the festive period that has been muted over the past couple of years due to the pandemic.“This return to travel is a positive indication of the aviation sector’s recovery, and whilst the airport is not quite back to the passenger volumes of 2019, we do expect to achieve these in the early part of 2023.”