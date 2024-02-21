The Go Fund Me page raising money for the husband of road victim Valeria Amorim

Pedestrian Ms Amorim, 28, was six months pregnant with her second child when she was struck by a vehicle on the Boa Island Road in Fermanagh on Monday evening.

The Go Fund Me appeal is raising funds to support her husband Marcelo Fernandes and young daughter.

By Wednesday morning almost £6,000 had been pledged.

At Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, a woman appeared to face charges related to the collision.

Police said Emma Josephine Feely, 34, of Blackrock Park in Belleek, had admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The court heard that Ms Amorim was walking along the Boa Island Road with two family members when they were struck by a Kia Rio car allegedly driven by Feely.

In a message accompanying the Go Fund Me appeal, organiser Glenn Lindsay said: “I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support during an incredibly difficult time.

"Our dear friend has tragically lost his beloved wife Valeria Amorim who was also 6 months pregnant in a tragic road accident in Belleek and the weight of this loss is immeasurable.

“In the midst of grieving, Marcelo is now faced with the daunting task of arranging a funeral for his wife while still trying to give support to his daughter and family. We all know how overwhelming funeral expenses can be, and the last thing we want is for Marcelo to worry about finances during this already painful time.

“That's why I've started this fundraiser, to help ease the financial burden and allow him to focus on healing without added stress. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference and show him that he is not alone in this troubling time.”

The appeal message concluded: “Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser, Together, let's rally around Marcelo and provide him with the support and love he needs during this heart breaking time.”

A community website, which is also supporting the Go Fund Me campaign, has described Ms Amorim a “cherished soul,” and said: “Valeria’s passing is a profound loss, not just to her family, but to the entire community.

"Her life, full of love and potential, was cut tragically short, leaving a void that cannot be filled.

"Valeria Amorim was a beacon of love and joy. Her tragic passing in a road accident has left a deep scar in the hearts of her loved ones.

“Her family, now facing immense grief, must also deal with the financial burden of funeral expenses. The community’s support through donations can provide some relief during this difficult time.”

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and a number of other related driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath.