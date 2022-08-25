Energy help ‘needs to more than double’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The watchdog said the government’s financial support for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000 – or from £67 to £167 per month from October to March – following soaring energy price cap predictions.

The existing support package is inadequate to protect living standards for those on the lowest incomes and would lead to considerable financial and social hardship, it said.

When the government first announced its financial support package in May, the energy price cap was predicted to reach around £2,800 in October.

Which? said support should go up

Analysts Cornwall Insight now predict that average energy bills will increase to £3,554 in October and hit £4,650 in January.

But Which? warned that even a 150% increase in help would be insufficient for families on the lowest incomes, and said the government must also provide them with an additional one-off minimum payment of £150 to ensure the most vulnerable have the support they need.

And it said the additional support would only be a temporary solution until March, when energy prices are predicted to hit £5,341 for April and remain high throughout 2023.

Which? is calling on the government and Ofgem to undertake an immediate review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – and rapidly improve the insulation of homes to reduce costs, lower the reliance on gas and support the transition to net zero.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “With energy bill predictions continuing to spiral, the government must increase the Energy Bills Support Scheme by at least 150%, or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress this winter.

“While increased support will provide relief for many, it is not a long-term solution. The government and regulator must urgently undertake a wide-ranging review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – to build a fair and affordable system for consumers.