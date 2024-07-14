The Prince of Wales is out of his seat to celebrate England’s equalising goal scored by Cole Palmer at Olympiastadion, Berlin. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

England’s manager and players can hold their heads high after the heartbreak of a Euros final defeat to Spain, Gerry Armstrong has said.

Gareth Southgate’s team lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday night to a late goal from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Former Northern Ireland international Armstrong, who also played for Real Mallorca in the Spanish top flight, said that while “Spain has been the most entertaining team in the competition,” he thought England had played well enough going into the game to be favourites.

“They got to their first final since 1966 (against Italy in 2021). They have never reached a final, in any competition, ever abroad, so that is huge progress for Gareth Southgate and the players,” he said.

Former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong. Photo: Ben Lowry

“They are still a young side. Some of the players, apart from Harry Kane, are very young. And they have got great talent on the bench.

“I said from the start that the squad was good enough to go there and win it, although they were disappointing in the early stages.”

Armstrong added: “Gareth took an awful lot of stick, a lot of it unjustified, as fans get very disgruntled when the team doesn’t perform, but they were winning and they were getting through.

“Fear was a big part of it. People were saying they had a chance of winning it, and that put pressure on them and a lot of players didn’t perform.

“England were finding it hard to break teams down in the way they should have been breaking them down with the talent they’ve got, but as the games went on they got better … and the players have really come to the fore.”

Gary McAllister of the AONISC (Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs) also thought England deserve credit for their overall tournament performance.

“Aside from Spain, no team has been consistently brilliant, so I think it wasn’t terribly surprising that England stayed the course and just did enough to make it through [to the final],” he said.

Mr McAllister said he hopes Gareth Southgate “will be recognised” for what he has achieved, and added: “As with all football managers, they get absolutely slated when the teams aren’t performing well or producing good enough results, so you would hope that the man will be properly recognised.

“I think he has been as good an ambassador for England as the manager as he was as a player. He has carried that burden [of the1996 penalty against Germany], when infamously he had his penalty saved.”

Former UK Sports Minister Kate Hoey said it would have been “wonderful if England could have been European champions,” and added: “They have waited a long time, but I think the entire United Kingdom will be pleased if the trophy [eventually] comes to England.”

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said: “The brilliant game has its highs and lows. To reach the final against Spain was a tremendous effort for a team treated sceptically by pundits.

“Congratulations to the Lions. They should hold their heads high.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales told England’s football team “we’re all still so proud of you”.

William, who attended the match in Berlin alongside his son Prince George, said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W.”

And the King has told the England team to “hold your heads high” following their defeat.

In a message to Gareth Southgate he said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel ... and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.