English evangelist Dr Richard Borgonon to speak at gatherings in Down and Dromore Church of Ireland
Dr Borgonon, who specialises in Christian training and outreach opportunities with the 'Word To Word' Anglican ministries, has been invited to Northern Ireland by Down and Dromore bishop the Rev David McClay.
His scheduled meetings are in St Mary's parish church, Ballybeen in East Belfast on Friday night January 9; St John's parish church, Moira on Saturday morning January 20, and Willowfield parish church in East Belfast on Sunday evening January 21.
Dr Borgonon, a Lloyds insurance executive, is founder and co–author of 'The Word One to One' Anglican mission.
Currently, Dr Borgonon spends much of his time sharing the Bible with senior executive colleagues as well as speaking internationally on evangelism in today’s world. His passion is that every Christian can discover God actively at work in their own circle of contact.