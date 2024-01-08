​English evangelist Dr Richard Borgonon to speak at gatherings in Down and Dromore Church of Ireland

​Leading English evangelist Dr Richard Borgonon will be the speaker at three gatherings at churches in Down and Dromore Church of Ireland diocese later this month.

Dr Richard Borgonon, a Lloyds insurance executive, is founder and co–author of 'The Word One to One' Anglican mission

​Dr Borgonon, who specialises in Christian training and outreach opportunities with the 'Word To Word' Anglican ministries, has been invited to Northern Ireland by Down and Dromore bishop the Rev David McClay.

His scheduled meetings are in St Mary's parish church, Ballybeen in East Belfast on Friday night January 9; St John's parish church, Moira on Saturday morning January 20, and Willowfield parish church in East Belfast on Sunday evening January 21.

