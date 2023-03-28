News you can trust since 1737
Enniskillen woman is called 'most excitable contestant ever' as she wins Florida holiday on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

A NI woman was described as the "most excitable contestant ever" by Ant and Dec after winning a trip to Florida on Saturday Night Takeaway.

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:31 BST

Last weekend Hayley Aspinall, from Enniskillen, was selected to take part in the 'Read My Lips' segment of the show.

Hayley was one of three audience members selected to play.

The game sees contestants lip read three words being mouthed by a celebrity.

Guest announcer Jill Scott – I’m A Celebrity winner and former England footballer – blasted a glittery ball onto the stage which was caught by the hosts.

It featured the number eight which saw Hayley paired up with former world boxing champion Amir Khan to compete for her seat.

"C’mon – let’s win you this holiday,” he told the disability advocate and model.

After saying the correct words, Hayley, was left lost for words and screamed with excitement.

Then Anthony McPartlin said: "I have to say, possibly the most excitable contestant we’ve had on any show, we’ve ever done."

During the competition Hayley didn't hang about as she guessed the three words Amir was saying, which were all South African animals - cheetah, lion and warthog.

She could not contain her excitement as Ant and Dec told her “you’ve won a place on the plane!”

Screenshot of Hayley on competition
