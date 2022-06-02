Eugenie: ‘Grannie’ has been a rock for so many

Eugenie, writing in The Spectator magazine, said she hoped her one-year-old son August would grow to have the Queen’s “patience, her calmness and her kindness while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye”.

She described the nation’s longest-reigning monarch as having transcended time and been “a constant rock for so many”.

Reflecting on her “own special little family” with the arrival of August, who was born in February last year, Eugenie said: “I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years.

Princess Eugenie during a visit to view the Queen's Jubilee Emblem Display at the V&A Museum, London

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

In the piece entitled “My pride in Grannie”, the princess said: “Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it?

“The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile.”

Of the Queen’s “We meet again” televised address in lockdown during the pandemic, Eugenie said the message connected the nation in the belief that everything would be OK once again.

She recalled seeing the Queen and her “grandpa” the Duke of Edinburgh standing, waving and smiling for eight hours in the rain during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, “keeping the family and the nation moving forward” as they had done for decades.