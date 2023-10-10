Euro 2028: Northern Ireland supporters raise concerns over safety of fans at Casement, and non-completion 'Plan B'

A body representing Northern Ireland football fans has posed a number of questions to the Irish FA after Uefa gave the green light for Euro 2028 games to be played at the GAA’s Casement Park.

Casement Park in west Belfast has been derelict for a number of years.

The Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) has written to the IFA now that Uefa has ratified the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the prestigious tournament.

It is not yet known if all five host nations will qualify, or if any who fail to qualify will be granted a place due to their ‘host nation’ status, but the AONISC believes a number of concerns must be addressed before the tournament planning is progessed.

The UK and Ireland bid was given a free run to host the tournament after Turkey withdrew from the process last week, with the formal announcement delivered by Uefa at a ceremony in Switzerland on Tuesday.

AONISC chairman Gary McAllister has written to the IFA’s chief executive and president, questioning how the local football community “tangibly benefits from hosting the tournament”.In the letter, Mr McAllister asks: