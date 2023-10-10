Euro 2028: Northern Ireland supporters raise concerns over safety of fans at Casement, and non-completion 'Plan B'
The Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) has written to the IFA now that Uefa has ratified the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the prestigious tournament.
It is not yet known if all five host nations will qualify, or if any who fail to qualify will be granted a place due to their ‘host nation’ status, but the AONISC believes a number of concerns must be addressed before the tournament planning is progessed.
Casement Park in west Belfast is one of ten venues – including Wembley, Hampden Park and the Aviva in Dublin – selected for inclusion in the bid, despite having been derelict for several years.
The UK and Ireland bid was given a free run to host the tournament after Turkey withdrew from the process last week, with the formal announcement delivered by Uefa at a ceremony in Switzerland on Tuesday.
AONISC chairman Gary McAllister has written to the IFA’s chief executive and president, questioning how the local football community “tangibly benefits from hosting the tournament”.In the letter, Mr McAllister asks:
- Where is the legacy for local football?
- What is the ‘Plan B’ if Casement Park is not completed within the required timescale to meet the UEFA deadline?
- Has there been a proper exploration of the potential for the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park, to receive investment to allow even a temporary increase in capacity to host matches?
- What guarantees are there that the ‘Sub Regional Stadia’ funding will be released to allow the much-needed investment in the local football estate, and will there be an equitable level of funding for football?
- What consideration has been given to the logistical and safety issues that may arise given the divided nature of Northern Ireland society?” The AONISC statement adds: “These questions come from a genuine position of wanting what is best for football in this country. We’re football people, we care about football in Northern Ireland, and these are legitimate questions which concern Northern Ireland football.”