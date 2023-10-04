Euro 2028: UK and Republic of Ireland becomes sole bid to host tournament following Turkey withdrawal

Casement Park, Belfast. Pacemaker

Several unionist representatives have questioned the government’s decision to pledge millions of pounds for the over budget, and repeatedly delayed, rebuild project, while the GAA insists its original £15m contribution remains unchanged.

Uefa confirmed on Wednesday that Turkey has withdrawn its bid to host the tournament, leaving the UK and ROI’s proposal the only option ahead of the official ratification process next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the GAA’s Ulster Council (UCGAA) confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m – not including VAT.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, the GAA said it was not prepared to increase its own contribution in line with the increased costs.

In May, NI Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said “don’t you worry, we’ll get the money,” when asked how the shortfall was being funded.

The prompted UUP MLA Andy Allen to accuse the government of being “out of sync” – being prepared to make up a major funding shortfall to rebuild Casemen while housing waiting lists soar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast councillor and TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell has described the situation as unacceptable, at a time “when national and local government finances are under pressure and ordinary people are dealing with a cost of living crisis”.

Casement Park is one of 10 stadiums across the British Isles included in the bid, including Wembley, Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.