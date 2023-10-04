Euro 2028: UK and Republic of Ireland becomes sole bid to host tournament following Turkey withdrawal
Several unionist representatives have questioned the government’s decision to pledge millions of pounds for the over budget, and repeatedly delayed, rebuild project, while the GAA insists its original £15m contribution remains unchanged.
Uefa confirmed on Wednesday that Turkey has withdrawn its bid to host the tournament, leaving the UK and ROI’s proposal the only option ahead of the official ratification process next week.
Earlier this year, the GAA’s Ulster Council (UCGAA) confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m – not including VAT.”
At the time, the GAA said it was not prepared to increase its own contribution in line with the increased costs.
In May, NI Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said “don’t you worry, we’ll get the money,” when asked how the shortfall was being funded.
The prompted UUP MLA Andy Allen to accuse the government of being “out of sync” – being prepared to make up a major funding shortfall to rebuild Casemen while housing waiting lists soar.
Belfast councillor and TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell has described the situation as unacceptable, at a time “when national and local government finances are under pressure and ordinary people are dealing with a cost of living crisis”.
Casement Park is one of 10 stadiums across the British Isles included in the bid, including Wembley, Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Uefa’s executive committee will meet on Tuesday.