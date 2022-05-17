Europa League final 2022: Date, kick-off time and how to watch Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers' Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (C) watches Rangers' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey (L) and Rangers' Nigerian midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo at a team training session at the Rangers Training Centre in Glasgow ahead of their Europa League final football match against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18th. Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

After losing 1-0 in Saxony last month, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side powered to a 3-1 victory in Glasgow on Thursday, May 5 to book their spot in the final.

Their opponents, Eintracht Frankfurt, secured a 1-0 win over West Ham United.

The German side headed into the game with a 2-1 lead after beating David Moyes’ squad in London the week before. A first-half goal from Rafael Santos Borre Maury secured their spot against Rangers.

Frankfurt have previously lifted the trophy, defeating domestic rivals Mönchengladbach 4-3 over two legs in 1980.

Rangers’ last European final appearance was in the 2008 UEFA Cup when they lost 2-0 to Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester before the competition was rebranded.

Going even further back, the last time Rangers won European silverware was in 1972 when they defeated Dynamo Moscow in the European Cup Winners' Cup final at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, Spain. This competition was later absorbed into the UEFA Cup.

Both sides will battle it out in Spain on May 18 for European silverware and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage if they have not qualified via their domestic league.

The teams last met in the semi-finals of the 1959/60 European Cup, which saw the German side win 6-1 at home and then 6-3 in Glasgow en route to a 7-3 final loss to Real Madrid.

With just a day to go, here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 final.

When does the Europa League final take place and what time is kick-off?

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet on Wednesday, May 18, with the game set to kick off at 8 pm BST.

Where is the Europa League final?

This year’s final will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

The 42,714 capacity stadium was a venue during the 1982 FIFA World Cup and played host to the 1986 European Cup final between Steaua Bucuresti and Barcelona.

The final was originally scheduled to be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. However, due to the postponement and relocation of the 2020 final, the hosts were shifted back a year, with Budapest instead hosting the 2023 final.

Host club Sevilla have won the competition a record six times - two victories in the UEFA Cup and four wins in the UEFA Europa League, most recently in 2019/20.

How can I watch the final?

The match will be streamed globally by broadcasters, including BT Sport, who has had the coverage for the entirety of the UEFA Europa League.

Viewers can subscribe to BT Sport for £25 and will be able to watch the match in 4K HDR.

However, the final is also set to be shown for free through the BT Sport website and YouTube.