Co Down woman Cathy Martin who has been caught up in the heatwave in Spain

Sizzling temperatures have swept across southern Europe, threatening to break heat records and whipping up wildfires. And it is thought Europe could record its hottest-ever temperature this week on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where a high of 48°C is predicted.

The Italian health ministry has subsequently issued red alerts for 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence. Much of southern Europe has been in the high 30s, while some parts of southern Italy and areas in Greece have been in the low to mid 40s, which is eight to 12 degrees above the seasonal average for the region.

Cathy Martin from Holywood, Co Down, has been travelling round southern Europe for the past couple of weeks, visiting the Spanish cities of Seville, Malaga, Madrid and Barcelona.

Europe heatwave: The Rooney family from Belfast are on holiday in southwestern France - here the children take a dip in the pool to keep cool

Currently in France, the social media influencer and founder and owner of Belfast Fashion Week, described the heat in Seville as “pretty unbearable”.

"It was 42°C even at 7pm. We spent a lot of our time there in the pool or in the shade at our hotel and we’re grateful to have had the luxury of the pool.”

To illustrate just how hot it was, Cathy added: "My other half burnt the soles of his feet on the floor tiles around the pool in Seville – then we realised the ground temperature was in excess of 50°C!”

Cathy said there was no respite from the heat in Madrid either, where the mercury hit the high thirties.

Europe heatwave: Gillian O'Hagan and her family have just returned from Sardinia where the temperatures soared into the high 30s

"We saw Harry Styles in concert there and he couldn’t come on until sundown at 9pm, it was just too hot! He stopped the concert a couple of times because people fainted. I know this happens at concerts anyway, but the heat will have exacerbated it, I’m sure.”

Belfast-based secondary school teacher, Dr Gillian O’Hagan, recently returned from a holiday with her family in Sardinia, where temperatures are currently around 43°C

“We were staying on the north east of the island in the area of Gallura. Our hotel was nestled between the mountains and the coast. When we arrived on July 4, it was warm but not oppressively so - 32 degrees, so we were then surprised two days later to be met with a very muggy day peppered with thunderstorms and rain showers, that evening we needed cardigans and long sleeves due to the chill in the air! This didn’t last for long, by Saturday the temperature was 37 and climbing, cooler at the coast by a deceptive breeze that left us a little pink on the shoulders despite lashings of factor 50!"

Gillian added: “The heat inland was very intense and not easy to stay out in for more than 20 minutes. The temperature continued in an upwards trajectory from there with locals noting that inland temperatures were soaring. The evenings were a relief as it was much cooler when the sun wasn’t splitting the stones and it made for warm balmy evenings. Our hotel had mostly French and Italian visitors who dealt with the heat in their usual way by avoiding it mostly in the early afternoon and beaches were deserted at this time also, we followed suit, taking shade regularly in air-conditioned rooms, keeping very hydrated, always wearing hats and we didn’t deviate below factor 50!

“We didn’t see anyone become unwell but we certainly felt the effects through exhaustion and reduced appetites. Any running had to be done very early in the morning, we avoided going to the beach as the off shore breeze was too deceptive and we still felt the after effects of the sun. The kids enjoyed the pool immensely and it was vital in keeping us cool while still being able to enjoy the holiday which we thoroughly did. When we left on Thursday I felt like we were escaping a heatwave that we would definitely have struggled to cope with!”

The Rooney family from Belfast are currently holidaying in southwestern France, staying in a villa with a pool.

Mum-of-three Ohiana, said: “Some days have been cooler than others because we are in a micro-climate, so maybe 20 minutes up the road it is Mediterranean, but we are in the mountains surrounded by the Pyrenees and that perhaps keeps it cooler than neighbouring towns.

"Some days we had temperatures in the mid 20s, which was bearable. Last week we had 36 °C for a couple of days. We are sleeping with just a sheet. We have to keep the doors shut and shutters closed to make shade. We make sure we are back in the house by 12 – around 11am it starts to get quite hot. I’ve noticed that markets are in the morning. And I have also noticed there are night markets, when the sun goes down.

“We are lucky we have a swimming pool, that has been a life-saver as the house has no air-conditioning. I swim in the morning and after 4pm or 5pm we will soak in there. We are drinking a lot of water and eating salads to keep hydrated.”

Ohiana said the one thing she has noticed is the lack of people in towns and villages.