Europe heatwave: Get in touch if you are sizzling in Sicily, melting in Malaga or boiling in Bologna

As the heatwave continues across southern Europe, we’d love to hear from our readers about the hot temperatures where you are.
By Helen McGurk
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Europe heatwave - we'd love to hear from you if you are currently on holiday in one of the hotspotsEurope heatwave - we'd love to hear from you if you are currently on holiday in one of the hotspots
Once again, it looks like there will be no respite for holidaymakers in parts of south European this week as temperatures hit the high 30s and even 40s in some parts.

If you are in Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey, or elsewhere hit by the heatwave, get in touch. We’d love to hear your stories. Post your comment below and we’ll be in touch or email; [email protected]

