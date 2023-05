Eurovision 2023: How can you cast you vote for your favourite Eurovision song and can you vote for your own country

To make things more complicated, the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the competition, has made some tweaks for the 2023 edition. Ahead of the grand final on Saturday night, here is a refresher.

Here is how it works:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand final on Saturday May 13. Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app. Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country's entry.

Mae Muller of the UK during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Friday May 12, 2023.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country. After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury - which range from the maximum "douze points" (12) to zero.

This year the UK's representative is comedian and actress Catherine Tate. After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has changed this year?

For the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history, people from countries outside the contest will be able to vote online and on the app. Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country.

Mae Muller to finally take to Eurovision stage

The UK’s Mae Muller has said she is “ready to get this show on the road” ahead of Saturday’s Eurovision final, after it emerged Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky had been barred from addressing the event. After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mae Muller needs to beat the odds to win Eurovision

Betfair has the UK at 66/1 to win the contest, while Ladbrokes has Muller at 40/1 – the 10th most likely act to take the Eurovision crown.