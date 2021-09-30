Event marks proud chapter in Belfast Boys’ Model School’s sporting history

The Boys’ Model 1971 School’s Cup winning team

To mark the anniversary, and also to remember the school’s all conquering football team from 25 years ago, a gala dinner will be held in the Europa Hotel.

The guest speaker will be Frank Wilson, a former Ulster and Ireland rugby player who taught at the school and also played in the famous 14-3 victory over Ballymena Academy in the 1971 School’s Cup final at Ravenhill.

The dinner on Friday night is hosted by the Belfast Boys’ Model School Bursary Fund, a charity working to provided bursary funds to Boys’ Model pupils going into third level education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Wilson said: “With the challenges of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we support young talent to further their education and open up more opportunities and we hope that this dinner will go a long way in raising much needed funding.

“It’s also a great way for us to connect with the local community and welcome more friends to the charity and we look forward to seeing old and new faces alike on the night.”

Sir Nigel Hamilton was head boy at the school, going on to become Head of the Civil Service. Now charity board chair, he is looking forward to Friday night’s celebration of the school’s sporting success.

He said: “We are delighted that, after a tough year for everyone, the celebratory dinner will be a memorable event and an opportunity for former students, staff, friends and family of the Boys’ Model team to meet together and look back fondly on an important piece of history for the school and its players, past and present.

“We’re thrilled to have a star studded line up of guests and to welcome Frank back home for a re-presentation of the School’s Cup which will be a very special moment for us all. Most importantly, this evening is about supporting our young boys to give them the opportunity and encouragement to excel.

“We hope that everyone comes out to support this worthy cause on Friday.”

To add to the celebration, the dinner will also remember the 25th anniversary of the ‘golden soccer year’ in which Belfast Boys’ Model School swept the board in all football competitions across all age groups.

Current cultural achievements at the school will also be recognised.