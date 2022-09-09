The NI International Air Show, which was due to return after a three year absence, is the biggest event to be called off.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “As a mark of respect, the NI International Air Show, due to take place [today and tomorrow] has been cancelled and flags at our civic buildings will be lowered to half-mast.”

In the council area books of condolence have been opened in Ballymoney Town Hall, Cloonavin, Coleraine Town Hall, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady and Sheskburn House in Ballycastle.

Following a three-year absence, The NI International Air Show was due to take flight once again this weekend

Most sports have been called off this weekend with the exception of the Mid-Antrim 150 motorcycle races, which will go ahead following a decision by organisers yesterday morning though some riders have withdrawn.

Both the NI Football League and Ulster Rugby announced that all organised matches would be postponed.

NI Football League said: “Following a directive from the Irish FA, as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across the NI Football League and affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”

Ulster Rugby said: “All domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

In the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area a decision was taken to close leisure facilities and cancel planned events as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

One of those events is the Royal Irish Regiment ‘Beating Retreat’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UDR in 1970.

Due to pandemic the event had been postponed from 2020.

An online Book of Condolence has been opened in the council area and those who wish to pay their respects in person can write in books of condolence at Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial Park and Mossley Mill Civic Square from 9am to 8pm each day. Floral tributes can also be left at these locations.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “At this very sad time I am pleased that the council is able to provide these services so that those in our borough can pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Also among the postponements is a Church of Ireland enthronement service.

As a mark of respect the service of enthronement for the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher the Rev Dr Ian Ellis, which was to take place tomorrow has been postponed until Sunday, September 25 in St Macartin’s cathedral, Enniskillen.

A large band parade was also called off on Friday night out of respect for The Queen.

The annual band parade for the Downshire Flute Band was due to take place in Banbridge.

One event that will take place is the County Antrim Accession Proclamation, to mark the formal proclamation of King Charles III, which will be held at Antrim Castle Garden tomorrow at 3pm.

The proclamation will be led by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, The High Sheriff of County Antrim and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. Members of the public are invited and should be in attendance from 2.30pm.

For those who wish to travel to Royal Hillsborough to lay flowers at the Queen’s Northern Ireland residence, Translink have put on a free shuttle bus service from the Eikon Centre Park & Ride facility to Hillsborough Castle operating from 10am – 8pm.

A free shuttle bus will also operate between Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre connecting passengers with the onward shuttle service to Royal Hillsborough.