Ex-Irish League player and youth coach Jim McDowell BEM mourned after his death at age 82

Tributes have flowed for a BEM recipient and "amazing Banbridge man".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James 'Jim' McDowell coached for decades at Banbridge Youth Club (known to some as The Boys' Club).

A former Irish League player, he was given his BEM in 2022 "for services to the community in Banbridge".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His son Kyle told the News Letter he had died at home, aged 82, unexpectedly on Sunday, having fallen ill on Friday.

Jim McDowell with his BEM

He coached from the mid-1970s to the late 90s, and in the 1960s he had played for Ballymena - albeit only for a couple of matches, because he didn't like the travelling.

The shoe factory worker also played for Banbridge Town FC, and was keen on fitness; he continued to lift weights in a local gym until today.

"He was very highly respected in the town," said Kyle.

"He couldn't go up the town without being stopped by a dozen people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What you saw with him is what you got. He wasn't very flamboyant. There were no 'back doors' with him - everybody knew where they stood."

Writing on Facebook, former trainee Paul Evans wrote: "From walking through those youth club doors at 10-years-old and being welcomed with a smile by Jim, to having Manchester United U16s and Nobby Stiles at Crystal Park [the grounds of Banbridge Town], winning cup finals, end-of-season trips to Newcastle on the beach, to being there every Wednesday and Friday night training us, to Saturday morning matches at 10am, hail, rain and snow…

"Jim was without doubt one of the most amazing and important people this town has ever seen, he coached hundreds of kids over 25/30 years, kept us off the streets, had us making new friends, learning values and manners, falling in love with football and staying friends for life.

"Jim thank you for everything, you really were something special, a mentor, a friend, a life-coach and the best football coach by a long long way."

He said he was "an amazing Banbridge man".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McKnight declared himself "truly sad" to hear the news of his passing, calling Mr McDowell "a legend".

"Great with kids, brought the best out of players," he said.

"Gave them the confidence to be a better player and person. Always had time to talk to you... He made me the player I became and I will always remember him for believing in me."

Brian Adair wrote that "he impacted many lives and left fond memories" and "was family to so many young footballers".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Thank you Jim for investing so much time in the early days for many of us and getting us loving the game, giving us opportunities to make friendships along the journey."

And Michael Wilson said: "Such sad news and what a loss! The youth club was a special place and Jim was right at heart of it.

"A great football man but an even nicer person. So many brilliant, brilliant memories.

"He fostered a magical camaraderie among young lads in our squad, one that's still strong today. And he did it all in his unassuming, understated way that made people so comfortable."

He was married to Hazel and has two children, Kyle and Joanne.