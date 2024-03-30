Ex-president Donald Trump promotes special 'God bless the USA' Bible
Donald Trump, the former United States President, has promoted a special edition of the Bible.
Mr Trump is now endorsing the 'God Bless the USA' Bible, with the name of the Bible drawing inspiration from American country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic anthem ‘God bless the USA’.
In a post to his personal social media platform, 'Truth Social', Mr Trump extended Easter greetings and urged followers to acquire the Bible.
"Happy Holy Week! Let’s make America pray again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," the Republican politician wrote.