Ex-soldier speaks out after street confrontation 'over UDR tattoo' in east Belfast

A former soldier has spoken out after a street confrontation which he believes was sparked by his UDR tattoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old east Belfast man (whose identity is known to the News Letter) filmed part of the incident, which has since been uploaded onto social media.

In the footage there is a stand-off between the veteran and three young men in GAA tops, one of whom told him "if your camera was down, you'd be killed".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stand-off occurred at about 1pm on Wednesday in the car park of Home Bargains in Connswater, in the middle of loyalist-dominated east Belfast.

A UDR flag; the veteran in this story served with the regiment and its successor for 18 years

During the encounter the veteran tells the trio "I fought for my country" and that "people died for that tattoo".

He served from 1990 to 2007 in the UDR and its successor regiment, the Royal Irish Regiment.

He said that the young men were staring at him and his UDR tattoo and discussing it amongst themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked what was wrong with the tattoo, and made a comment about one of their GAA tops, which commemorated the 1916 Easter Rising.

Moore Holmes, the loyalist activist who is supporting the veteran, said that one of them followed him into the shop.

The trio were waiting for him outside when he emerged, and that's when he started filming.

The veteran said in a statement to the News Letter, issued via Mr Holmes: "I served 18 years in the UDR and Royal Irish Regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have never been a sectarian person. I served alongside Catholics and I have been at events where people wore GAA tops and never had a problem with it."

The young men had "intimidated" him – "all because of the UDR tattoo on my leg," he said.

"I have done my fighting,” he said.

"I live with PTSD from my service during the Troubles. I deal with flashbacks, stress, and anxiety every single day. The last thing I want or can handle is another fight.

"People tried to kill me before during the conflict and they nearly succeeded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This took me straight back to that time. The stress and memories have been eating away at me ever since. That is why, for now, I do intend on going to the PSNI.

"The thought of going through statements, interviews, and the whole court process would wreck me…

"I should be able to walk into a shop, be myself, and be proud of my history without being targeted in my own community."

The PSNI told the News Letter: "While we have not received any reports, we are aware of footage circulating on social media and are conducting enquiries into this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said: "Nobody should face harassment or threats simply out doing shopping in their own community – but much less those who have stood in defence of the freedoms that allow our society to go about our daily lives without the threat of terrorism that was very much more present in years gone by.

"My East Belfast DUP colleagues have notified the police of footage of the incident and I trust they will investigate.

"For our part the DUP have and will always be on the side of our veterans, and indeed for our active servicemen and women.

"We thank them for all that that do and have done to keep us safe and in defence of King and country."

According to the book Lost Lives, there were 206 killings of UDR/Royal Irish Regiment members during the Troubles.