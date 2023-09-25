Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Burns made the comments to the News Letter after news emerged of a letter sent by 42 staff to the civil service top brass, complaining that the beliefs of activists are now being treated as fact, and that any dissent is viewed as a form of ignorance or bigotry.

The letter had been signed by employees in 16 departments, some of whom had undergone disciplinary procedures over the matter, and all of whom are keeping their identities anonymous on the basis that it would harm their careers if they went public.

Their letter, according to journalists at The Telegraph who first broke the story, warned that the “impartiality” of the civil service is at stake.

Northern Ireland-born Tory MP Conor Burns, formerly a trade and Northern Ireland minister

Northern Ireland-born Tory MP Conor Burns, formerly a trade and Northern Ireland minister

Mr Burns, who until recently was a junior minister for both international trade and Northern Ireland, said activists had been allowed to patrol the opinions of civil servants like “thought police”, and declared himself “extremely pleased civil servants are now starting to challenge this”.

As the News Letter has previously reported (and has been alone in doing so), there are now at least 14 registered charities and non-profit outfits campaigning on transgender matters in Northern Ireland, largely funded from the public purse.

Meanwhile the NI civil service has adopted guidance effectively ordering staff to use someone’s self-declared pronouns or face disciplinary action (including possible dismissal).

In basic terms, transgender ideology could be described as revolving around three main ideas.

Firstly, that sex and gender are different things (with sex describing someone's biology and gender describing their true inner spirit);

Secondly, that if a male declares himself to be a female then he really is a female, and has always been a female (or vice versa);

And, thirdly, that there are no firm definitions of the terms male and female, because instead of being "binary" gender is really a "spectrum".

“Not everyone shares this belief, yet it is often treated as undisputed fact, and those who disagree are characterised as uninformed or hateful," said the letter from civil servants, according to The Telegraph.

“Many of us have experienced some form of professional disadvantage because we do not believe that the concept of gender identity is meaningful, or that it is more important than sex.

"Several of us have been through stressful and intrusive employment disputes.

“We are concerned that the widespread incorporation of the concept of ‘gender identity’ into the language and internal policies of the civil service constitutes a significant breach of impartiality.”

News of the letter to cabinet secretary Simon Case broke last week, although the letter was actually sent in April.

​Born into a family in nationalist north Belfast, Conor Burns has been Tory MP for Bournemouth since 2010.

Asked if he was familiar with the kind of concerns raised in the letter, Mr Burns told the News Letter: “There is a sort of tendency to outsource all rational thinking on these issues to Stonewall, who frankly have become like a sort of thought police.

"The chasing of Stonewall certifications of compliance and excellence and all the rest of it is now pervading not just the civil service but the NHS and parts of education as well.

"It's become a really, really serious problem."

This is a reference to the UK charity Stonewall, which countless departments and public bodies use as a benchmark for judging how “inclusive” they are.

Many of them pay Stonewall to perform a kind of audit of their organisations, with Stonewall then scoring them on their progress towards meeting its own “inclusion” targets.

"There is a growing disconnect between what elements of the civil service think should give dominance and priority to, versus what the people who we're all ultimately accountable to and work for would regard as the priorities they'd expect us to focus on,” said Mr Burns.

"I always remember a very lovely phrase of Lady Thatcher's, that 'there is nothing more obstinate than a fashionable consensus'…

