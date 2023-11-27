Northern Ireland Exotic Sanctuary starts Christmas GoFundMe to try to save more needy reptiles in 2024.

A GoFundMe to assist animals that come to the Northern Ireland Exotics Sanctuary for help.

The fundraiser started by Casey McNeill says: “We are almost halfway there. Thank you all so much.

"Our 3rd annual Christmas fundraiser for Northern Ireland Exotics Sanctuary. This year has been amazing for the rescue, we have achieved so much in making the welfare of reptiles better in our community.

"We have expanded and moved to our new premises in Belfast, Blackstaff mill on the Springfield Road.

"We have rehomed and helped rehome over 200 animals this year including snakes, lizards, fish, birds, frogs, tortoises, turtles and ferrets.

"As well as taken in 14 new permanent sanctuary animals.

"With our new premises one of our aims for next year is to have public meet and greet days with our animals. We will be working on getting our zoo license.

"We are working hard on gaining charity status. We have so many goals and ambitions for next year, currently we are still the only reptile rescue in the north.

"This years fundraiser is going on

-Improving vivs for sanctuary reptiles

A regal horned lizard, which live in the deserts of south west USA and northern Mexico.

- Our giant January frozen food/rodent order

- Vet bill fund

- A bigger quarantine rack”.

It adds: “I’d just like to personally thank all our supporters for everything they have done for us and the rescue we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without support. So thank you