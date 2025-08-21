Expect traffic delays in Ballycastle this weekend with the return of the Ould Lammas Fair from August 22 - 26

Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays in Ballycastle this weekend with the return of the Ould Lammas Fair, from Saturday 23rd – Tuesday 26th August.

The event will begin on Saturday evening, with a firework display taking place by the seafront from 9.30pm, so road users can expect traffic delays before, during and after. On Sunday, there will be a road closure in place from 7pm, to facilitate a concert in the Diamond, which will also affect Castle Street, the Diamond itself, Ann Street and the top of Fairhill Street between the Diamond and Mill Street.

Market Street between the junction of Clare Street and the Diamond will also be impacted.

On Monday and Tuesday, the fair site will run across Castle Street, the Diamond, Ann Street, Fairhill Street, Quay Road and the Seafront, with diversions in place along Whitepark Road, North Street and Mary Street.

All of the roads surrounding the Diamond will also be impacted.

Parking on all four days will not be permitted along the emergency access routes at Fairhill Street, Mill Street, Kilns Road, Market Street (designated blue badge holders on one side) and Moyle Road, and these restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Any vehicles found blocking the route, will be towed away.

The public is encouraged to use the park and ride facilities available, and signage will be in place to direct road users to the Whitepark Road.

26/08/24 REPRO FREE.. The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Visiting coaches will be able to park at Ramoan Road and Leyland Road from its junction with Coleraine Road to Ramoan Road, but some Translink Bus services will be affected, so please visit the Translink website for up-to-date information in relation to all services, including temporary pick-up and drop-off points.