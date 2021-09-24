Failings in O’Hagan murder investigation are ‘stain on history of NI policing’

On the 20th anniversary of his death, general secretary of the NUJ, Michelle Stanistreet, said the failure to secure a conviction of his killers is “a stain on the history of policing in NI”.

She said: “The passage of time does not obliterate the need for an independent investigation drawn from outside the UK to investigate the murder and subsequent police failings. We will be writing to the British PM and to An Taoiseach seeking the full support of both governments.

Ms Stanistreet has renewed her call for an international investigation as “the suspicion of collusion in a murder of this type needs to be addressed”.

“Martin would be horrified by recent threats to journalists. We best serve his memory by continuing to challenge the bullies, ask the difficult questions and hold those in power to account.”