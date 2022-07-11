Fallen UDR members commemorated with marathon charity cycle

The cyclists from Fivemiletown Royal British Legion visited the graves of 43 fallen comrades from 6 UDR while raising money for veterans support charities.

All money raised will be shared between SEFF’s West Tyrone Gateway Service and MAPS, Omagh.

The marathon cycle took place on Friday and Saturday with additional funds being raised through the online ‘Remembering Through Cycling’ GoFundMe page and the cyclists’ individual sponsorship sheets.

Cyclists taking part in the charity fundraiser in memory of fallen UDR members from west Tyrone. Image supplied by SEFF.

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “This was a special act of solidarity shown for the bereaved families of those murdered through terrorism. Late last year the cyclists carried out this journey of remembrance across Co Fermanagh in remembrance of all those connected with 4 UDR who were murdered – this time around the feat was even more challenging given the hilly terrain in several areas and the size of geography to be covered over a two day period.

“The initiative was well received and the cyclists were commended by many families for their practical efforts in honouring the memory of those stolen away trough terrorism.

“In standing in Castlederg cemetery on Saturday morning, you couldn’t help but be touched by the scene of families gathered at their loved ones’ graves.

“There was a very real visual sense of the damage terrorism had wreaked within the area, and this was without the police and civilian families factored into proceedings.”

Mr Donaldson added: “We commend the cyclists for what they have done and we were also privileged to work collaboratively with the bereaved families as well as MAPS, Omagh. Alike MAPS we will utilise the monies raised for the betterment and support of former 6 UDR personnel and their families.”

MAPS representative Margo Hetherington said she was “humbled” to be in attendance when the cyclists visited a number of graves and laid their crosses.

“To say that it was a privilege to be present was an understatement,” she said.

“The pride that I felt for these men carrying individual acts of remembrance was overwhelming.

“For over a dozen cyclists to ride over 180 miles between small rural graveyards to lay poppy crosses for fallen comrades was an absolute credit to them all.”

‘Primarily this was a dedicated remembrance cycle, but they have also raised money for MAPS and SEFF to help us in our work with those connected to 6UDR.

“For our part MAPS will continue the vital work with those who served and their partners – some 930 with more coming by the week.