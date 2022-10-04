Families just want their loved ones home, says Nesbitt

Oliver McVeigh, brother of Columba McVeigh with Jimmy Nesbitt at the search site at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale in Co Monaghan

“There’s a terrible cruelty about the disappeared.

“For Columba the pain ended when the bullet was put in his head,” he added.

“For the families it still goes on. They don’t want revenge, they don’t want an investigation, they just want their loved ones home.

“I spoke to Columba’s sister, Dympna, she went to mass this morning and lit a candle for him. She burst into tears at the thought of it happening again.

“It’s such a bleak place and it should be bleak.

“Could you imagine how bleak it was for him when he walked up here, taking his last steps, crying for his mummy.”

The Cold Feet actor said that Northern Ireland cannot fully move on while still dealing with the “terrible legacy” of the disappeared.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR, will take operational control of the search.

The intricate work involves two digger drivers, two staff assisting the drivers, two forensic archaeologists and Jon.

He would not confirm whether the search has come from new information.

He said: “It’s a progression from the last search in 2018.

“We continually assess situations and information and it feels justified that we should extend the previous search.

“Overall we have about two acres of ground that we want to search.

“I don’t expect to get it all done this year.

“Ideally we would have started earlier in the year.

“I expect we will continue for another month if the weather closes in and then we will come back in spring.

“I don’t intend in going into any details on any information we receive, all of that is confidential. But the situation is monitored throughout and there is often information that comes in but I am not going to say that is what has led to us undertaking this search.

“The Commissioners are happy that this search needs to be conducted.

“It’s imperative that all information is given to us.

“There may be people who think we already have enough information and that we can continue with our search, but it’s imperative that every single detail is given to us.

