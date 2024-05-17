Families of off-duty soldiers targeted in an IRA bomb to make emotional return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The families of four off-duty soldiers targeted in an IRA bomb after a fishing trip on Lough Erne will make an emotional return to Co Fermanagh on the 40th anniversary of the attack.

On May 18 1984, the members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers – Thomas Agar, Robert Huggins, Peter Gallimore and Clive Aldridge – were targeted with a car bomb near the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.

Mr Huggins and Mr Agar died in the attack while Mr Gallimore died five months later from his injuries.

Mr Aldridge sustained life-changing wounds. He has since died.

Fifteen members from across the four families will travel from England to Enniskillen tomorrow where a new memorial bench will be unveiled.

Victims' organisation the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) is facilitating the visit.

Director Kenny Donaldson said: “We are privileged to support these families, we have done so for almost a decade now and they are special people.

“They are working-class families who have done their best over the years to come through what has been a terrible ordeal of trauma and suffering.

“This weekend there will be a new memorial bench and linked interpretive panels unveiled outside Enniskillen Royal British Legion which will bring honour to the men being remembered.

“We are determined that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Mr Agar was 35 and married when he was killed.

His son Craig Agar said: “I remember Dad as a happy man who loved nature, loved life. His world was me, his family and the Army.

“He was a gentleman who stood by his principles and before he died he taught me a lot of stuff I still carry with me today.”

Robert Huggins, 29, was married with three children when he died.

His widow Christine is making the trip to Northern Ireland.

She said her husband loved the Army and lived for it and his family.

Mr Gallimore, 27, suffered major burns and other serious injuries in the attack. He died exactly five months later.

His widow Annette will attend the memorial events in Enniskillen tomorrow.

She said her husband was a “down to earth, truthful and honest man”.

Mr Aldridge lost both his legs in the explosion.

He died in August 2013 at the age of 63.

His brother John said: “I feel really honoured to be able to do this in Clive's name, and I feel so grateful that he is included, even though he died 30 years after. It feels so uplifting.”