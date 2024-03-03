Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samuel Stewart, 37, from the Belfast area died in the incident in Crumlin on Thursday, which also claimed the life of Leah Ferguson who was in her 20s.

Police said an investigation is ongoing into the collision, which occurred in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm, and involved a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Many online voiced disbelief, and among those offering warm words in memory of Mr Stewart was Diane ‘Dee Dee’ Calderwood, who referred to him as “my big bestie”.

Sammy Stewart, who sadly passed away in the crash

“Going to miss your crazy texts and contagious laugh,” she wrote.

“Just heartbreaking. Thinking about your mummy, daddy, your beautiful children and whole family circle at this awful sad time. R.I.P. my friend xx.”

Another, Millisle woman Leanne Douglas, wrote: “Forever in our hearts wee cuz. Sammy Stewart.

“You'll be loved and missed beyond words.”

Leah Ferguson has been named online as also passing away in the crash in Crumlin

Nicole Mailey said: “So so heart breaking. It's a cruel world we live in. Rest easy Sammy Stewart absolute gentleman. God only takes the best chum.

“Rest in peace wee woman, you were only a wee baby still fly high Leah.”

William McGreevy added: “Can’t believe this big mate, Sammy Stewart you’ll be missed by everyone especially my dad.

"Rest in paradise big man, thoughts and prayers is with his whole family and his kids.”

Leah's mum Nicola Skillen posted a photo of her daughter on social media and people responded with their own tributes.

One wrote: "The most gorgeous and kindest girl ever."

"A beautiful little girl inside and out, taken far too soon," another posted.

A third person wrote: "Leah was a beautiful princess heartbreaking thinking of you all."

"She was a beautiful girl. I am so sorry for your loss," wrote another.

In a statement posted online, Mayfield Village Hall said: “The committee, volunteers and young people of Mayfield Village Hall would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the family of Leah Ferguson who sadly passed away as the result of a traffic accident.

“Leah was a beautiful girl inside and out and we will hold her in our hearts until we meet again."

South Antrim DUP MLA Trevor Clarke posted: “Heartbreaking news this afternoon (Thursday) following a car accident on Ballyhill Road, Crumlin.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those who sadly lost their lives.”

A PSNI spokesperson said that Mr Stewart, the driver of the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A woman, aged in her 20s, who was the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene," they said.

"Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 2104 29/02/24."