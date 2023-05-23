Family of eight-year-old Bobby Browne from Bessbrook desperately trying to find matching donor to save his life

This time a year ago Bobby Browne from Bessbrook was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after it had first been thought he had glandular fever.

His mum and dad Louise and Danny along with friends and family have organised a series of ‘swab days’ in the Newry area allowing people to get a mouth swab taken to see if they can provide Bobby with a bone marrow match needed for a transplant.

His dad Danny said: “Bobby has a caring nature, bringing so much love and joy to everyone’s lives.

Bobby Browne is in desperate need of a donor

"Before he became unwell, he loved to be outdoors, climbing mountains. He loved to go swimming and playing football with his friends. He loves playing ‘Fortnite’ now and that is his main contact with the outside world.”

Since Bobby’s diagnosis, he quickly began chemotherapy. Following two rounds of treatment the doctors advised that it sadly was not working.

Bobby, a pupil of St Joseph's Primary School in Bessbrook, was moved from his home in Northern Ireland to the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne for cell therapy. Unfortunately, this has also been unable to treat the cancer so he will need a blood stem cell transplant as soon as possible.

Danny said: "Bobby's great, we're over a year fighting this and he has never complained once. He just takes his medication. There's some days he has to take 11 tablets."

Those who would like to help Bobby can register as a donor via www.dkms.org.uk/get-involved/virtual-drives/find-a-match-for-bobby or attend one of the swab days.

You can find out when they are via the ‘Find Bobby A Match’ Facebook page. The next is on Saturday at Newry Leisure Centre from 12noon to 3pm.

His father said: “Please, please register. You could save our boy's life or another life. You have the opportunity to save a person's life and save a whole family from grief and despair.”