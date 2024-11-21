Captain Tom Moore celebrating after reaching Number 1 in the Official Singles Chart with his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir

​The family of renowned pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore gained “significant” financial benefit from links to a charity set up in his name, a watchdog report has found.

The Charity Commission concluded there had been repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin.

They have already been banned from being charity trustees, but a 30-page report published today, after a two-year inquiry, set out their failings in detail.

These include:

l “Disingenuous” statements from Mrs Ingram-Moore about not being offered a six-figure sum to become the charity's chief executive. While she may not have been offered this, the commission said it had seen written evidence that she had set out expectations for a £150,000 remuneration package before taking on the role.

l A misleading implication that donations from book sales would be made to the foundation. The commission said the public “would understandably feel misled” to learn that sales of his autobiography, ‘Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day’, did not benefit the charity. An advance of almost £1.5 million was paid to Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, for a three-book deal.

l A claim by Mrs Ingram-Moore that an appearance at an awards ceremony for which she was paid £18,000 was undertaken in a personal capacity. The commission disagreed, saying there was no evidence to support this. While she received £18,000, just £2,000, separate from that sum, was donated to the charity.

l Use of the foundation's name in an initial planning application for a spa pool block at their home, something the couple said had been an error while they were both “busy undertaking 'global media work'”. The block was demolished earlier this year, after the family lost an appeal against Central Bedfordshire Council's order for it to be torn down.

l Confusion over handling of intellectual property rights, which the commission said were owned by the family but offered to the foundation to use without appropriate agreements in place, leading to possible financial losses to the charity.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the foundation in March 2021, escalating it to become a statutory inquiry in June 2022, amid concerns about the charity's management and independence from Sir Tom's family.

In July, the Ingram-Moores released a statement saying they had been banned from being charity trustees, and describing the commission's investigation as a “harrowing and debilitating ordeal”.

But the watchdog's chief executive said its report had found “repeated failures of governance and integrity”, and that its inquiry had been fair, balanced and independent.

David Holdsworth, commission chief executive, said the foundation set up in Sir Tom's name “has not lived up to that legacy of others before self, which is central to charity”.

The commission has not called on the foundation to close, but a lawyer for the family has previously indicated the charity might shut down.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission's inquiry.