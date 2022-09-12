Farm fall victim Lee Gilliand was ‘liked by everyone’

The NI air ambulance was called, but Mr Gilliland, who was aged 52, died in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

A funeral notice said he was the dearly loved partner of Shirley and devoted father of Zoe and Samuel. He is also the cherished son of William and Eileen and a dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

Ulster Unionist Cllr Kyle Savage, who knows the family well, said he was ‘devastated’. Cllr Savage said Mr Gilliland had worked with his uncle when he left school and they have close family connections. “I have known him many years and I am very saddened to hear about this, especially saddened for his partner Shirley, his children and all his family.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Democratic Unionist Party councillor Mark Baxter, said the community had been left stunned. “He was a quiet, unassuming man – everyone liked him,” Mr Baxter said.

“He came from a well-respected family in the area, and the news will reverberate around the rural community here.

“This is an awful tragedy and my thoughts are with his family at this time.”