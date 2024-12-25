Farmers plan tractor runs and rallies in each of Northern Ireland's six counties as part of UK-wide day of protest against inheritance tax hike
The rallies are taking place as part of a UK-wide day of action by the agricultural community on January 25, a move farmers hope will show the level of opposition to measures set out by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her October budget.
From April 2026, farmers who inherit land and assets worth over £1m will have to pay 20% tax on their value.
Agricultural land was previously exempt from inheritance taxes.
The change sparked a huge outcry, with farming representatives arguing the tax move will threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.
The day of action will see a rally in each county in Northern Ireland, as well as similar protests in England, Scotland and Wales.
Farmers hope the UK government will call off the tax change once they see the level of opposition to the move.
President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, WiIliam Irvine, urged members of the agricultural community to join the January rallies.
“Almost half of NI family farms could be affected,” he said. “We must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue.
“The government needs to take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences – not only to UK farming, but to UK society.
"Having access to high-quality nutritious food is critical to our wellbeing, yet the Labour government continues to play with fire. The family farm tax as it stands will destroy our agri-food industry, everything we have built up over decades.”
Pledging that the farmer’s union will “uphold our proud farming legacy and the family farm structure that defines us”, Mr Irivine added: “Early in January we will share more information regarding the specific details about the NI tractors rallies and the locations, and how members can get involved.”