Farming community is 'backbone' of the Presbyterian Church, says moderator

Presbyterian Moderator Rev Trevor Gribben, on his recent tour of Derry and Donegal presbytery, spent much time with folk in the farming community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Dr Gribben, on his recent tour of Derry and Donegal presbytery, spent much time with folk in the farming community who are solid worshippers in the 48 congregations that make up church life in a region that straddles the Northern Ireland/Irish Republic border.

Every Presbyterian Moderator undertakes four tours of PCI’s regional presbyteries during their year in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each tour is different and organised by the presbytery, but begins and ends with services of worship. There are also mid-week gatherings and meetings with ministers.

"Having just finished my first one, I want to thank my colleagues in the presbytery of Derry and Donegal for organising a thoughtful, busy and productive week, which gave me a real insight into our church in the north-west,” said Dr Gribben.

“It really was an opportunity to encourage and to say ‘thank you’ to those who pastor, lead and serve in our Presbyterian congregations in that part of the island. At the same time, I wanted to thank those in the wider community who keep us safe, teach and encourage our children and young people, treat us when we are unwell, and provide food for our tables."

One of the days was dedicated to education, where Dr Gribben took pupil assembly in a National School of 22 pupils in Co Donegal where PCI is patron. He also visited another primary school where the Presbyterian church is joint patron with the Church of Ireland, and a secondary school where PCI is also involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent time with the PSNI in Londonderry, An Garda Síochána in Letterkenny, and visited the former Presbyterian college at Magee university in Londonderry city, now a major modern campus of Ulster University. He also preached on his theme for the year, ‘Hope and a future in Jesus’, in different cross-border congregations.

Dr Gribben had lunch with the Church of Ireland bishop of Derry and Raphoe the Rev Andrew Forster and the Roman Catholic bishop of Derry Rev Dr Donal McKeown. He also met with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, as well as a day with farmers.

“One particularly rainy day we took a very strong farming theme, beginning at Raphoe livestock mart, looking at the stock and talking to farmers from across the north-west and further afield before the sale started.

"I also visited a sheep farm and two dairy farms,” said Dr Gribben. “At every visit it was great to meet Presbyterians who were involved in farming, their local communities and our congregations in east Donegal. While I would not be the first moderator to say it, our rural congregations, largely made up of farmers and their families, are the backbone of Irish Presbyterianism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Gribben added: “At a time when farmers are often criticised, I think that we need to remember that across this island they not only put food on our tables, but look after our beautiful land.”

One farm Dr Gribben visited had a breeding flock of some 600 ewes and had been farmed by the same family for five generations. “Sitting round the kitchen table and chatting was a special time and a highlight for me. At another farm, we were joined by some 40 farmers from neighbouring farms. It was good to talk, listen, encourage and pray for those who work the land to put food on our tables and provide jobs. It was a cold day too, but as we met in a shed on the farm the ladies from our local congregations warmed us, not only with tea and traybakes, but with their own warm hospitality.”

Dr Gribben also talked with some farmers about areas of concern. “Over lunch with farmers from both sides of the border, I heard their concerns around inheritance tax, which is coming to the United Kingdom. Farmers in Donegal were also concerned that the Irish government might do the same. THese are moves that could severely affect the futures and viability of many farms.”