Fatal Belfast crash victim Peter Malcolmson was 'faithful Orangeman' says order's grand secretary Mervyn Gibson amid flood of tributes
Also offering warm words for him was his former wife, whilst details have now been released of his funeral.
Mr Malcolmson was the son of well-known Orange Order figure and church minister William J Malcolmson.
A pedestrian, he was hit by a vehicle at around 11pm on the Ballygowan Road on the south-eastern edge of Belfast on Saturday.
Mervyn Gibson has now told the News Letter that he had been an active member of Albertbridge Accordion Band, as well as Thomas Andrews Junior Memorial LOL 1321 in No 6 District in east Belfast (the same lodge as Rev Gibson).
Mr Malcolmson had previously been a member of the Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band too.
Rev Gibson described Mr Malcolmson as “a well-known and popular Orange brother and bandsman”, adding that his father is “much respected” too.
“Peter’s death has come as a great shock to all who knew him,” said Rev Gibson.
"Peter was a faithful member of both his Lodge and Albertbridge Band.
"The prayers and thoughts of all members of Belfast county and the wider Orange family are with Peter’s family at this sad time.”
Writing on Facebook, Jacqueline Graham (based in Malaga, Spain) said: "I got a phone call from home today with the saddest news – my ex-husband Peter Malcolmson got hit by a car on Saturday night and was killed.
"I’m truly heartbroken and devastated.
"Just because we got divorced, it didn't mean I didn't love him anymore…
"After being together for more than 33 years, aged 15, I have so many memories.”
She added that "Peter was a massive part of my life, and my family’s – we will never forget him”.
A post on Facebook, jointly in the names of his lodge, band, and Ballymacarrett Orange Hall, said members are “deeply saddened” by his death.
It included a quote from Matthew 5:4: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band wrote that “Peter was a real good friend and supporter towards our band for many, many years,” while Gertrude Star Flute Band also offered its members’ condolences, as did Pride of the Raven and Fairhill Flute Band.
Rodney Brown of Ballynahinch posted a message on behalf of Heart Of Down LOL 1865, calling him “a long-standing friend of Heart of Down” who will be “sadly missed”.
Meanwhile the Royal Naval Association's Belfast branch wrote that he was a “dear friend”, adding: “Fair winds and safe anchorage, shipmate.”
His funeral service is planned to take place on Thursday in Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed afterwards by burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
A funeral notice says he is “deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved father, sister Diane, brother-in-law Ian, nieces Hannah, Sarah and Esther, and the wider family circle”.
It adds: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent, if desired, directly to Trinitarian Bible Society, William Tyndale House, 29 Deer Park Road, London, SW19 3NN.
"The Lord is my Shepherd – Psalm 23.”