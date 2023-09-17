Father Ted creator Graham Linehan thanks 'brave' Jonathan Ross for his support in trans dispute

Writer Graham Linehan with protestors at a Let Women speak rally at Merrion Square in Dublin on Saturday Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Father Ted creator, 55, who also wrote TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has written a new book titled Tough Crowd: How I Made And Lost A Career In Comedy which features positive reviews from Ayoade and Ross on the front cover.

Both the comedians received a backlash online for their reviews, which saw IT Crowd star Ayoade describe the memoir as an "extraordinary and chilling portrayal of cancel culture", while chat show host Ross said it was a "compelling and unflinchingly honest" memoir.

On Saturday, Irishman Linehan was asked about the TV stars' support while he was protesting at a Let Women Speak rally in Merrion Square in Dublin.

Jonathan Ross said Graham Linehan had written a "compelling and unflinchingly honest" memoir. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

"I just think that's what the vast majority of people really feel," he told the PA news agency.

"It's only a few extremists who think that women shouldn't have their own sports and their own private spaces.

"I'm hoping that their bravery will mean that other people can just say what they think about this subject."

The book, set for release on October 12, is billed as an "emotionally charged memoir" that details the so-called unravelling of his career after he "championed an unfashionable cause".

It comes after Linehan had two venues in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe refuse to host his comedy show this year.

Leith Arches said the decision to cancel the booking was because his views did not "align" with their overall values.

Linehan, who has won five Bafta awards as well as a lifetime achievement award during his career, went on to host his comedy routine outside the Scottish Parliament in an open air show.

The synopsis for his upcoming memoir states Linehan "berates an industry where there was no-one to stand by his side when he needed help".

It added: "Bruised but not beaten, he explains why he chose the hill of women and girls' rights to die on - and why, despite the hardship of cancellation, he's not coming down from it any time soon."

In the reviews section, Ayoade wrote: "A brilliant account of the evolution of a comedy writer, but also an extraordinary and chilling portrayal of cancel culture. I found it unputdownable."

While Ross said: "One of the most compelling and unflinchingly honest memoirs I've read in many years. It's also the funniest."

Hundreds of campaigners took part in rallies on opposing sides of the transgender debate in Dublin on Saturday.

A large gardai presence was visible in and around Merrion Square for the two events and metal barriers were erected to create a space between the rival demonstrations.

Women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was a central figure at the Let Women Speak event on Merrion Square South.

The counter demo organised by Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin assembled outside the Dail on Kildare Street ahead of marching to Merrion Square.

Leading pro trans activist Jenny Maguire told the crowd: "We as queer people are forced into a world that's not meant for us.

"We do everything we can to force a world that accepts us and that can love us all unapologetically, and it is them that wants to reverse any progress we've made so far and pull us back into the Dark Ages."

She added: "Trans people aren't going anywhere."

At Merrion Square, the trans campaigners chanted and played loud disco music in a bid to drown out speakers addressing the crowd at the Let Women Speak event on the other side of the metal barriers.

Linehan chatted and posed for selfies with well wishers at the Let Women Speak rally.

He criticised the rival event.

"I just want to kind of expose them for trying to silence women and that's why I'm here," he said.

The writer said the vast majority of people agreed with his position on the trans issue.